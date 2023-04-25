SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Lenny Williams, who led the Woodville-Tompkins boys basketball team to six consecutive state tournament appearances, announced he is stepping down as head coach after six years.

“Last week my brain has been scrambling with the right words to say! The last 6 years I have had the best coaching and teaching job in my career. It is hard to put this in words, but I will be stepping down as the Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at Woodville Tompkins HS. Sometimes change is not easy, but you have to rely on prayer,” Williams posted on social media on Tuesday morning.

Under Williams’ leadership, the Wolverines won 123 games, two region championships, one region runner-up championship, and a sub-region championship. Additionally, nine players received college basketball scholarship offers during his head coach tenure.