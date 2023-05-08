SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Six local sports figures went into the Greater Savannah Hall of Fame for their athletic achievements.

One of the six inductees is Calvary Day’s long-time coach of girls’ basketball Jackie Hamilton.

He coached the Lady Cavs for 18 years. During his tenure, he won over 400 games, including 10 region championships, he made playoffs 18 appearances, and of course, led the Lady Cavaliers to the state championship in 2008.

In that game, they defeated Terrell County.

WSAV Sports caught up with Coach Hamilton and asked about being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s pretty cool, Hamilton said. “It’s a great honor. I mean, I grew up watching some of these guys that are already in there and admiring them and just to be a part of that is really special.

Hamilton retired this past season. Daniel Jackson takes over as head coach. The awards banquet starts at 6 p.m. at the Alee Temple.