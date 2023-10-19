SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is one of the top high school prospects in the nation. Our sports team was able to spend time with Luke as he reflected on his senior season and earned a fifth star in the recruiting rankings.

“It definitely feels great,” Kromenhoek said. “It’s definitely one of those things that you dream about it being a child. Getting that fifth star is definitely a great feeling, but really rings are more important than stars. I still have that same mindset of going and getting a third ring is more important than the stars.”

The recruiting website On3 awarded Luke a fifth star back on Oct. 12. The website posted on X that Luke was given a five-star rating after weighing the averages of all four major recruiting services.

What’s interesting is how the Florida State verbal commit found out.

“I was actually in my house about to get in the shower,” Kromenhoke said. “I got tagged in a notification and then I had a whole bunch of people reach out to me right before I got into the shower. It was kind of a weird spot to find out, but I’m not complaining.”

Even though the senior is one of the top players in the nation his coach has seen him grow this year.

“His pocket presence has grown,” head coach Danny Britt said. “He’s become more comfortable in making progression reads. When he runs, it’s either, I’m running to throw the ball or I’m tucking and let’s go.”

“I think I’ve just grown in experience,” Kromenhoek said. “Last year, there were a couple of times where I would make mistakes just because I didn’t have the game experience that I have this year. I feel like I’ve been able to avoid those mistakes now that I have more games under my belt. I just feel better in that pocket and making better reads.”

And for those coaches who think he might flip from the Seminoles on signing day, Luke has a message:

“I’ve kind of made it clear that I’m at home and I’m happy with where I’m at,” Kromenhoek said. “They’re having a great season, which is just making my decision look better on me. I’m definitely, 100 million percent locked in with Florida State.”

You can see Luke and Benedictine in our game of the week against Wayne County starting on the CW at 7:30 p.m. and then moving over to WSAV at 8 p.m.