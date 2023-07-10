ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A couple of local golfers are in contention on the boy’s and girl’s side after the first day of the Keith Mitchell Junior Championship on the Plantation Course of St. Simons Island.

On the boys’ side, William Whitfield fired an opening round 70 and is three strokes back of the leader, Chase Carroll. Elliott Oliver, from Pooler, saw a strong day slip away when he put a double on the scorecard on the par-4, 9th, his final hole. He started the day on the 10th tee.

On the girls’ side. Savannah Christian junior Ava Cottis had a solid round after turning in a 76. She is six shots back of the leaders, who are at -2. Kate Barber, from Savannah, turned in an 83, she is tied for 25th.

The tournament continues through Wednesday.