SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jenkins looks to replace nine seniors from last year’s team.

But not to worry, the Warriors have rising sophomores they feel can take over those positions and perform at a high level.

The coaches say many of the underclassmen have put in the time to compete at the varsity level in the upcoming year. The summer league at Savannah High has been vital for the young guys as they play against varsity competition.

“Well, with the younger kids have them at Savannah High playing against a lot of varsity teams,” said assistant coach Sylvester Wells. “So the young kids we want them to build their confidence up by playing against the older high school kids. So when it’s season time, the butterflies and all the jitters and everything that young kids usually get they won’t be there anymore.”

Jenkins finished 7-16 overall and 1-9 and region one of class five A.

They did not qualify for the state playoffs.