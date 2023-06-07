SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There will be a fresh face leading the Islands boys’ basketball team this winter—his name is Jake Inness.

The hire was named two weeks ago. The new head coach takes over for Reginald Stovell. Coach Inness recently moved to Savannah with his wife in December 2022.

He comes in with nine seasons of assistant coaching experience in Missouri. During his playing days, he learned under some high-level coaches in Illinois. The first-time head coach said he is happy to have this opportunity.

“Every program that I’ve played in,” Inness said, “every great coach that I’ve coached under has put a huge emphasis on principled man-to-man defense, being tough and playing physical. I know that one thing they can count on when they see us on the schedule is: We are going to compete every single game and we are going to get back to playing really tough, physical man-to-man defense. Hopefully, that makes other teams uncomfortable to play us.”

Last year, Islands went 4-22 and 0-10 in the region three of Class AAAA.