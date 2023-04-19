SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two of the top boy’s basketball players from the area committed to playing basketball at the next level.

Beach senior Shamarrie Hugie is headed out to the Midwest. He will play at Cowley College. Hugie averaged 20 points a game and added 9 rebounds. His teammate James Leach will travel south. He will play at St. Petersburg College. Leach averaged a double-double with 10 points and almost 12 rebounds a game.

Both players are excited to play at the next level.

“[My new head coach] was saying I’m the aggressive type and I can get out on the break,” Hugie said. “They play fast-break basketball. That’s my type of game. He said, ‘You’ll be a perfect fit.’ I just need to get a little bigger and tighten up my handles.

“We had a conversation on the phone talking about the whole experience,” Leach said.

Both players were a part of the Beach 2022 team which advanced to the Class Triple A Final Four.