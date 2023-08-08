SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Sharks look to claim the region championship for the third straight year.

But they will have to do it without three-time Hollis Stacy award winner Veronica Sierzant — she enters her freshman season at Syracuse. Coach Jessica Decker said they are adjusting the team’s focus from offense to defense.

The Sharks look to play longer rallies so the defense has to be solid and that starts with junior defensive specialist Maya Swenson.

“It’s certainly like a lot of pressure because Veronica and most of our team last year were graduating seniors,” Swenson said. “I feel like people think that since they’re gone, ‘They’re not very good anymore.’ I hope they think of us as a team that’s just going to roll over and lose and it’s an easy win. I hope we become the underdogs and beat them.”

Islands starts the season with a tri-match against Long County and Savannah Christian hosted at Savannah Christian on Aug. 15.