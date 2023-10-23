EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tomorrow, South Effingham looks to take one step closer to winning a state title.

The Mustangs host Blessed Trinity out of Atlanta in the quarterfinals. South Effingham earned a spot in tomorrow’s match after defeating Veterans three games to one in the second round. As for Blessed Trinity, they are the four seed out of region seven. They upset River Ridge in the first round and Apalachee in the second round.

Our sports team spoke with Riley Stringer and Clara Vorel after defeating Morrow in the first round about how the road gets tougher as the playoffs go on.

“Being with this team because we have been together for so long,” junior outside hitter Riley Stringer said, “like through middle school and everything, it’s just really cool because we haven’t accomplished this at the school in like forever. Having people out here to cheer us on is really something special.”

Vorel added, “It would mean so much to win our next match…considering like I said before, we haven’t been here in a long time. It’s a good feeling to us, but it also helps support our school.”

South Effingham will try to punch a ticket to the semifinals tomorrow at 6 p.m. And in Class AA, Savannah Arts Academy travels to Providence Christian, the match will also be at 6 p.m.