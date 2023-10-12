SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian volleyball team earned the top region seed in the state playoffs with a victory against St. Vincent Saints, 3-1, in the Region 3-AAA championship match on Oct. 12 at Savannah Christian.

Savannah Christian took the first two sets. However, they stumbled in the third, before rebounding to win the match and the region tournament title in the fourth set.

With the win, Savannah Christian earns the No. 1 seed for Region 3 in the state playoffs. They will have a home playoff match. St. Vincent’s also earned a home playoff match and will be the No. 2 seed for the region.