Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County volleyball team picked up a win in non-region play on Sept. 5 at Savannah Country Day, 2-0.

Early in the match, this looked as if it was going to be closely contested. However, South Effingham was able to pull away in the first set to win 25-11. Then, they took the second set, 25-18.

Effingham County played in a tri-match with Hilton Head Christian Academy and Savannah Country Day. The Rebels also defeated HHCA 2-0 prior to the match with Country Day.

The next match for Savannah Country Day is Sept. 7 at Beach. The next match for Effingham County is Sept. 6 at Savannah Arts Academy.