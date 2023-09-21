SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day softball team won the rubber match in a three-game series with Long County on Sept. 21 at the Jenkins Athletic Club. Calvary Day won the game, 9-6.

The series was split and headed into the final match, each team proving to be victorious on its home field. The trend continued as Calvary Day picked up the win on its home field to take the series, 2-1.

The final regular season series for the Cavaliers starts Sept. 25 on the road against the top team in the standings, Savannah Christian.

As for Long County, they start a three-game set with St. Vincent’s on Sept. 25.