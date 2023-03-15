SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In boy’s high school soccer, the road to the state championship is going pretty well for Islands.

The Sharks are 10-2 and 3-0 in area three of class quad “A.”

Their big win of the season came on February 9 when they defeated area rival Benedictine 2-1.

The win means they would have to lose twice to lose the No. 1 seed in the area. Even though are winning matches, the players believe that sometimes they are sitting back instead of staying in attack mode.

“It’s the first 10 minutes that we’ve been having struggles with this season,” senior midfielder Caleb Swenson said. “We start off slow, instead of getting into the game and ready to play the entire time. We’re turned off and our own mistakes cost us those games. I feel like we are not all locked in completely. We’re still lollygagging a bit, instead of just getting ready to go in full force the entire game.”

The next match for Islands is Tuesday, March 21 against Southeast Bulloch who is currently ranked third in the area standings.