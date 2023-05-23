JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn Academy boys and girls golf teams captured state championships on May 23 on Jekyll Island.

On the boys’ side, the Red Terrors were five strokes better than Gainesville. Glynn Academy posted a team score of 591. On the individual side, Glynn Academy senior Williamson Mosher was the medalist. He shot 141, which is one under par.

On the girls’ side, the team score was not as close. The Red Terrors won by 16 strokes over second-place finisher Alpharetta. Glynn Academy’s second-ranked player Emma Hill finished one stroke off from tying the medalist.