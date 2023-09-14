LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County is looking for its first win of the year and it would be a monumental win if it came against the No. 2 team in Class AAA Calvary Day.

Currently, the Panthers are 0-3 under second-year head Coach Tony Glazer but they can put all of those non-region matchups behind them. Because region play starts this week, a win on Friday would send a message to the entire State of Georgia that Liberty County expects to contend for the region championship and does not want to miss state playoffs for the second straight year.

“We’re getting there,” Singleton said. “We’ve been preparing for the game. Everybody is getting mentally ready for the game. I feel like this week is going by pretty good.”

“I’m confident in our wide receivers,” Glazer said. “I think we have really good wide receivers. I think we are going to be tough for teams to cover as long as we time to protect and give Carlos (Singleton) time to do his thing, I think we have a chance to put up some points on offense.”

Liberty County looks to go on the road and pull off the upset against Calvary Day the game is Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kick off.