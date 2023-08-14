SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Aug. 14, the state rankings came out for Class AAAA through Class AAAAAAA. Of course, for Class AAAA, the Benedictine Cadets are the No. 1 team in the state.

They were featured as one of our 15 teams to watch this season. The defending back-to-back state champions are led by Florida State verbal commit quarterback Luke Kromenhoek who was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 — which means he is one of the best players in Georgia.

We will see the number one team in the state battle Jenkins on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.