SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jenkins always says they want the toughest competition. Well, they have it to start the season.

On Friday night, Jenkins will host Benedictine on Aug. 18. This is the second straight year these two will face off to start the season. Benedictine won last year’s game, 45-0. This season, Jenkins hopes to shock the state of Georgia and pull the upset. Jenkins will be a young team so this would be a huge confidence boost for the Warriors.

“We have a really tough schedule,” Jenkins head coach Anthony Welch said. “We have the toughest schedule in the state. In the Elite 8, there were seven teams that were on our schedule that were in the Elite 8 and four teams played in the state championship. We’re not backing away. You know you want to look for the next level. You won’t have a problem with that because of the teams we play.”

Again, Jenkins looks to shock the state against Benedictine on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.