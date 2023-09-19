SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Friday, Calvary Day will face its toughest test of the regular season when they challenge Savannah Christian.

The No. 2 ranked team in Class AAA comes in undefeated at 4-0 and they have looked impressive. They have scored at least 40 points in each contest and the defense has given up less than 10 points a game. Tennessee verbal commit Jake Merklinger has thrown 12 touchdown passes this season — five to tight end Michael Smith and four to wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. This game has huge implications for the City of Savannah — where each team will finish in the region and begin seeding for the state playoffs. But the Cavaliers are focused one game at a time.

“All we’re doing is concentrating on every game and every practice,” Stroud said. “I mean you can’t start looking out there. There are so many variables can happen. You can’t control other teams. You don’t know how good they are. You can only control what you’ve got in front of you. You just have to focus on the next practice and trying to improve. You can only play one game at a time. You start messing around thinking about other things and you’re going to have real problems.”

This will be our Game of the Week.

It will start on the CW at 7:30 p.m. and then switch over to WSAV at 8 p.m. for a top ten match-up between No. 5 Savannah Christian and No. 2 Calvary Day.