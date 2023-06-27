SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Windsor Forest boys’ basketball team is in rebuild mode after graduating four starting seniors from this past season’s team.

Last year’s team advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Columbia. And of course, the year before they played for the Class AAA state title. in the upcoming year, expect the Knights to be really young.

Assistant Coach Kieth Page said this summer they are focused on defense and conditioning because they need to be able to run the floor. But, more importantly, with several underclassmen their mental development is key.

“We have a lot of underclassmen and they still have that eighth-grade-ninth-grade mentality,” Page said. “These boys out here they are running and hustling. We’re going to have to do better on defensive end of the floor. They just run up and down the court and if it happens it happens. If it don’t, it don’t. We have to make it happen on defense because defense wins the game.”

Last season, Windsor Forest posted a record of 23-7 overall and 11-1 in Region 3 Class AA.