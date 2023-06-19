SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Rebounding is a key fundamental in basketball and the Savannah Country Day boys’ team is looking to have a rebound season this winter.

They have been traveling a lot this summer with trips to Tattnall County and Jacksonville already complete.

Last year, they finished 8-18, but the injuries derailed the Hornets’ hopes of making the postseason.

Their top two scorers from a year ago, Robert Spaulding and Timo Mueller, suffered season-ending injuries. However, Country Day only graduated two seniors from last year’s roster and Coach Mac Tamminea feels with a healthy lineup they can compete for a region title.

“We expect that every year,” Tamminea said. “Regardless of our talent, we have to go in thinking that we’re the best and playing the best. You have to have that mindset. I really do think we can make a run.”

Later this week we will continue our summer basketball series with Benedictine.