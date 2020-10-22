Hilton Head Island Seahawks postpone 2 games following COVID-19 exposure

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island High School’s next two football games have been postponed as the team quarantines for a second time this season.

The Seahawks were scheduled to face May River away this Friday and Beaufort High next week.

All members of the varsity team will remain in quarantine until Nov. 3. According to the Beaufort County School District (BCSD), two students contracted COVID-19, one of whom plays football.

Both of the students were in school this week but according to the district, they did not have close contact with any students or teachers because of social distancing protocol.

Back in September, all JV and varsity football players were ordered to quarantine. Meanwhile, the cheerleading squad is in quarantine from a separate exposure.

Schools in BCSD, including Hilton Head Island High, started some face-to-face instruction under a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 5.

The school district has an online dashboard available displaying COVID-19 cases. Last week, there were 12 cases among students and staff. The total since Sept. 28 is 33 cases.

Hilton Head Island High School Principal Steve Schidrich informed parents of the quarantine in an email. His statement reads, in part: