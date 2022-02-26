SUMTER, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Christian girls basketball have now won four state championship games in four years after defeating the Orangeburg Prep Indians 45-34.

The game was a tale of two halves and the Eagles found themselves down early, trailing 19-14 at the intermission.

However, Hilton Head Christian rallied back, going on a 20-4 run in the third quarter to smooth their road to a championship.

“Orangeburg Prep is a great team,” Kenny Conroy, the head girls basketball head coach said. “They gave us everything they wanted to and had a great plan tonight…slowing us down. And we were lucky we had a spurt where we knocked down about 7 shots and couple of them were three-pointers. That all changed the game.”



“I think that we just stepped up in our own way this year,” said senior Abby Peduzzi. “Losing the teammates we had in previous years that have down so much for this program, and each year having to step up a little more, we all just pushed through this year.”