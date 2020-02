SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia high school basketball is like college basketball…. the regular season isn’t the only thing that matters. The regular season is just for seeding in the region tournaments that start next week.

Windsor Forest came out on top against Groves with a final score of 80-55. Brunswick also took the win over Effingham County ending the game at 66-55.

WSAV’s Greg Talbot has Jan. 31 high school hoops highlights above.