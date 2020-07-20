GHSA votes for regular high school football season with delayed start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has decided that the state will have a high school football season, but it will be delayed.

GHSA voted unanimously on Monday to push the season start date back two weeks from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.

Though it is starting late, this season’s schedule will be of normal length, with 10 games and a regular playoff format.

Details regarding attendance policies and social distancing have not yet been released.

Some Georgia teams, including Richmond Hill and Effingham County, are already practicing with some restrictions and new safety guidelines in place. Savannah public schools are not yet allowed to practice.

All other Georgia high school sports will start their seasons on time, GHSA says.

Over in South Carolina, SCHSL recently voted to delay their high school football season start to Sept. 11. The season will be shortened to only seven regular games.