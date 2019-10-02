GHSA investigating Islands High Football for possible recruiting violations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has found the Islands High School Football program in violation of student-athlete recruiting rules, a decision that the school district says they are working to appeal.

WSAV learned last Thursday that GHSA was investigating a school in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), but until this week the team involved was not confirmed.

Islands raised eyebrows in the offseason with a number of talented players from other area programs transferring into their school. Currently, Robert Zoller’s Sharks are undefeated, 5-0.

According to SCCPSS, GHSA found Islands in violation of by-laws 1.71-1.72, 2.23, 2.24 and 2.27. This could mean a number of things, including players being influenced to transfer from one school to another and administrators failing to take measures to prevent violations from happening in the first place.

If the allegations are proven true, this could bring fines upwards of $5,000 against the school. A player could also lose one year of eligibility and cause a forfeiture of any game they participated in.

SCCPSS said they are reviewing all of the circumstances surrounding the investigation and plan on appealing the penalties.

“We regret any adverse effect this situation has on the Islands High School Football program and its student athletes,” a statement from SCCPSS reads. “We remain committed to improving the operational practice of our athletic programs in a manner that will prove beneficial for all students and staff.”

While the appeal is active, Islands will continue to play. They’re set to take on Jenkins High School Thursday evening, regarded as one of their biggest games of the year.