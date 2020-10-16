WATCH LIVE: James Island vs. Hilton Head Island

Blitz Banner

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Friday Night Blitz is back for Week 7 Friday night!

WSAV is bringing you a great game from the Lowcountry with James Island heading down from Charleston to take on Hilton Head Island.

Watch LIVE HERE at 7:30 p.m. and check back later tonight for final scores and highlights from all games we’re following, below.

  • Bradwell @ Glynn Academy
  • Brunswick @ South Effingham
  • Statesboro @ Richmond Hill
  • Benedictine @ Appling County
  • Islands 52 – Groves 0 (Thursday)
  • Windsor Forest 14 – Jenkins 6 (Thursday)
  • New Hampstead 58 – Beach 0 (Thursday)
  • Vidalia @ Tattnall County
  • Johnson 43 – Savannah 14 (Thursday)
  • Liberty County @ Southeast Bulloch
  • Bacon County @ Jeff Davis
  • East Laurens @ Swainsboro
  • MCA @ ECI
  • Jenkins County @ Portal
  • Metter @ Screven County
  • Calvary Day @ Stratford Academy
  • Savannah Christian @ First Presbyterian
  • Deerfield-Windsor @ Savannah Country Day
  • Memorial Day @ Bulloch Academy
  • James Island @ Hilton Head
  • Bluffton @ Beaufort
  • May River @ Colleton County
  • Battery Creek @ Oceanside Collegiate
  • Whale Branch @ Cross
  • Beaufort Academy @ Orangeburg Prep
  • John Paul II @ Hilton Head Christian
  • Hilton Head Prep @ Northwood Academy
  • Greenwood Christian @ Bethesda Academy
  • Thomas Heyward @ St. John’s Christian

