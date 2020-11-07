WATCH LIVE: Islands vs. New Hampstead

Blitz Banner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Friday Night Blitz is back with Week 10!

Tonight, we’re bringing you Island vs. New Hampstead. Tune in to WSAV or watch live HERE at 7:30 p.m.

Check back later to see final scores and highlights for all the games we’re following in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Bradwell @ Effingham County
  • Richmond Hill @ Glynn Academy
  • Statesboro @ South Effingham
  • Warner Robins @ Wayne County
  • Islands @ New Hampstead
  • Jenkins 38 – Johnson 25
  • Brantley County @ Tattnall County
  • Long County @ Pierce County
  • Beach @ Windsor Forest (Saturday @ Islands)
  • Liberty County @ Chamblee
  • Evans @ Southeast Bulloch
  • Bacon County @ East Laurens
  • Jeff Davis @ Swainsboro
  • Toombs County @ Vidalia
  • Bryan County @ Metter
  • Jenkins County @ ECI
  • MCA @ Screven County
  • Savannah Christian @ Aquinas
  • Savannah Country Day @ Calvary Day
  • Bulloch Academy @ Robert Toombs Christian Academy
  • Terrell @ Memorial Day
  • St. Andrew’s @ Frederica Academy
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson @ Colleton County
  • Battery Creek @ Hilton Head
  • Estill @ Whale Branch
  • Spartanburg Christian @ Hilton Head Christian
  • Hilton Head Prep @ Carolina Academy
  • Beaufort Academy @ Pee Dee Academy
  • Bethesda Academy @ Dillon Christian
  • Christian Academy @ Thomas Heyward

