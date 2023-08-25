BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Jenkins crosses state lines to face off against Bluffton during the second installment of our Game of the Week series during Friday Night Blitz 2023.
Last week, Jenkins suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Benedictine 42-0. The game was interrupted twice due to fights breaking out amongst spectators — something that happened during last year’s game against Benedictine as well. The incident sparked discussion among SCCPSS officials. However, this week Jenkins hopes to steal a win from South Carolina rival Bluffton.
Bluffton, however, won their first game against Beach High School 41-6 — a win that they’re hoping to repeat two times in a row.
We’ll see you at the 7:30 p.m. kickoff right here on WSAV.com.
We have the latest final scores from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Scores
|Jenkins
|Bluffton
|0-0
|Ware County
|Richmond Hill
|0-0
|Claxton
|Hilton Head
|0-0
|Bradwell Institute
|Liberty County
|0-0
|Valwood
|St. Andrew’s
|0-0
|Windsor Forest
|New Hampstead
|0-0
|John Paul II
|Bethesda
|0-0
|Wilson Hall
|Hilton Head Christian
|0-0
|Twiggs County
|Portal
|0-0
|Augusta Christian
|Bulloch Academy
|0-0
|Islands
|Savannah Christian
|56-14F
|Savannah County Day
|Pinewood Christian
|52-0F
|Jeff Davis
|Pierce County
|0-0
|Benedictine
|Chambers
|0-0
|Groves
|Brantley County
|0-0
|Montgomery County
|Warren County
|0-0
|Glynn Academy
|McIntosh County
|0-0
|Bacon County
|Screven County
|0-0
|Toombs County
|Wheeler County
|0-0
|Beach
|Vidalia
|0-0
|Bryan County
|Treutlen
|0-0
|Savannah
|Academy of Richmond
|0-0
|Memorial Day
|Fullington Academy
|0-0
|Whale Branch
|North Charleston
|46-6F
|St. John’s Christian Academy
|Patrick Henry
|0-0
|Emanuel County
|Metter
|0-0
|Harvester Christian Academy
|Robert Toombs
|0-0
|Long County
|Tattnall County
|0-0
|Aiken
|Appling County
|0-0
|Brooks County
|Wayne County
|0-0
Final scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported their final scores since this article was last updated.