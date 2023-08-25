BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Jenkins crosses state lines to face off against Bluffton during the second installment of our Game of the Week series during Friday Night Blitz 2023.

Last week, Jenkins suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Benedictine 42-0. The game was interrupted twice due to fights breaking out amongst spectators — something that happened during last year’s game against Benedictine as well. The incident sparked discussion among SCCPSS officials. However, this week Jenkins hopes to steal a win from South Carolina rival Bluffton.

Bluffton, however, won their first game against Beach High School 41-6 — a win that they’re hoping to repeat two times in a row.

We’ll see you at the 7:30 p.m. kickoff right here on WSAV.com.

We have the latest final scores from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

Away Team Home Team Scores Jenkins Bluffton 0-0 Ware County Richmond Hill 0-0 Claxton Hilton Head 0-0 Bradwell Institute Liberty County 0-0 Valwood St. Andrew’s 0-0 Windsor Forest New Hampstead 0-0 John Paul II Bethesda 0-0 Wilson Hall Hilton Head Christian 0-0 Twiggs County Portal 0-0 Augusta Christian Bulloch Academy 0-0 Islands Savannah Christian 56-14F Savannah County Day Pinewood Christian 52-0F Jeff Davis Pierce County 0-0 Benedictine Chambers 0-0 Groves Brantley County 0-0 Montgomery County Warren County 0-0 Glynn Academy McIntosh County 0-0 Bacon County Screven County 0-0 Toombs County Wheeler County 0-0 Beach Vidalia 0-0 Bryan County Treutlen 0-0 Savannah Academy of Richmond 0-0 Memorial Day Fullington Academy 0-0 Whale Branch North Charleston 46-6F St. John’s Christian Academy Patrick Henry 0-0 Emanuel County Metter 0-0 Harvester Christian Academy Robert Toombs 0-0 Long County Tattnall County 0-0 Aiken Appling County 0-0 Brooks County Wayne County 0-0

Final scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported their final scores since this article was last updated.