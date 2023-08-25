BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Jenkins crosses state lines to face off against Bluffton during the second installment of our Game of the Week series during Friday Night Blitz 2023.

Last week, Jenkins suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Benedictine 42-0. The game was interrupted twice due to fights breaking out amongst spectators — something that happened during last year’s game against Benedictine as well. The incident sparked discussion among SCCPSS officials. However, this week Jenkins hopes to steal a win from South Carolina rival Bluffton.

Bluffton, however, won their first game against Beach High School 41-6 — a win that they’re hoping to repeat two times in a row.

We’ll see you at the 7:30 p.m. kickoff right here on WSAV.com.

We have the latest final scores from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

Away TeamHome TeamScores
JenkinsBluffton0-0
Ware CountyRichmond Hill0-0
Claxton Hilton Head0-0
Bradwell Institute Liberty County0-0
Valwood St. Andrew’s0-0
Windsor ForestNew Hampstead0-0
John Paul IIBethesda0-0
Wilson HallHilton Head Christian0-0
Twiggs CountyPortal0-0
Augusta ChristianBulloch Academy0-0
IslandsSavannah Christian56-14F
Savannah County DayPinewood Christian52-0F
Jeff DavisPierce County0-0
BenedictineChambers0-0
GrovesBrantley County0-0
Montgomery CountyWarren County0-0
Glynn AcademyMcIntosh County0-0
Bacon CountyScreven County0-0
Toombs CountyWheeler County0-0
BeachVidalia0-0
Bryan CountyTreutlen0-0
SavannahAcademy of Richmond0-0
Memorial DayFullington Academy0-0
Whale BranchNorth Charleston46-6F
St. John’s Christian AcademyPatrick Henry0-0
Emanuel CountyMetter0-0
Harvester Christian AcademyRobert Toombs0-0
Long CountyTattnall County0-0
AikenAppling County0-0
Brooks CountyWayne County0-0

Final scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported their final scores since this article was last updated.