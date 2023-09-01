HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Two South Carolina schools are facing off in the showdown to shake the Lowcountry tonight as Beaufort High battles Hilton Head High.

The two schools, less than an hour apart, will see tonight which side of the river will come out on top. The Beaufort Eagles are coming to this game after the school ended a 78-year-old losing streak last year after beating the Powdersville Patriots, 41-31 — a state title they hadn’t won since 1945.

On the other side of the river lies Hilton Head High, a school that’s coming into this game with a 2-0 win streak. Coach, BJ Payne, is hoping that they have enough secret sauce to slide right through the game — and they just might have it — The school is nothing to underestimate as they have produced top talent including Notre Dame’s Jaylen Sneed, Wake Forrest’s Chris Marable and even Poona Ford who now plays in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

Watch the Lowcountry take on the Lowcountry tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Listed below are the Week 3 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Away Home Scores Woodland Bluffton 0-0F Whale Branch Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0-0F Windsor Forest Johnson 0-0F Jenkins Richmond Hill 0-0F John Paul II St. Andrew’s 0-0F South Effingham Islands 0-0F Aquinas Country Day 0-0F Treutlen Long County 0-0F Savannah Groves 0-0F New Hampstead Bradwell Institute 0-0F Statesboro Effingham 0-0F Wheeler County Bryan County 0-0F Calvary Day Eagle’s Landing 0-0F Portal Robert Toombs 0-0F Screven County Westside 0-0F Savannah Christian Marist 0-0F Battery Creek Calhoun County 0-0F Taylor County Montgomery County 0-0F Claxton Hawkinsville 0-0F Swainsboro Jeff Davis 0-0F Benedictine Westminster 0-0F Emerald Hampton County 0-0F Bethesda Academy Thomas Sumter Academy 0-0F Metter Pierce County 0-0F Beach Brantley County 0-0F Vidalia Pinewood Christian 0-0F

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.