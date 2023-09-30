GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Mustangs took on the Gamecocks during their homecoming game Friday night.
Watch the full game below to see who will come out on top.
South Effingham would lead 21 to nothing, earning their first win against Screven County.
by: DeAmber Lowe
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>