WATCH: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Ware County vs Benedictine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you missed last night’s game of the week don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Memorial Stadium witnessed a battle between two heavyweights as the Benedictine Cadets etched out a close 49 — 42 victory over the Ware County Gators in WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein was live providing play-by-play coverage of the back and forth affair. Watch the first half in the video player above and the second half in the video player below.

Last year, the visiting Gators routed the Cadets 43-21 with Gator quarterback Thomas Castellanos accruing five total touchdowns.