PREVIEW: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Windsor Forest at Beach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will crown the unofficial Savannah City Champions as the Windsor Forest Knights take on the Beach Bulldogs.

The Knights (1-1) took home the unofficial title last season and hope to extend their reign tonight. The Bulldogs (0-1) have been riddled with COVID mishaps this season, having all three games rescheduled due to rising infections.

Windsor Forest is also dealing with a two-week break due to a COVID-19. Join WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Bureau Chief Andrew Davis for play-by-play coverage at 7:30 p.m. on the regular WSAV channel.

See a full list below of matchups around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GEORGIAFINAL SCORES
6A
Bradwell Institute@Appling County
Brunswick@Islands41 — 6
Effingham County@Howard
Coffee@Glynn Academy
Richmond Hill@Northside
Liberty County@Statesboro
5A
Ware County@Bainbridge
Wayne County@Benedictine7 — 51
4A
Jenkins@Hilton HeadSaturday
3A
Frederica Academy@ Brantley County
Long County@Jeff Davis
Pierce County@Clinch County
Tattnall County@Bacon County
Beach@Windsor Forest
Groves@Savannah
Southeast Bulloch @ Grovetown
2A
Dublin@ Swainsboro
Pelham@Toombs County
Vidalia@Richmond Academy
1A-Public
Bryan County McIntosh County Academy
Jenkins County @Claxton
Screven County@Emanuel County Institute
Metter@ Portal
1A-Private
Calvary Day@First Presbyterian
Deerfield-Windsor@Savannah Christian
Tattnall Square Academy@Savannah Country Day
GISA
John Milledge Academy@Bulloch Academy
Memorial Day@John Paul II
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
Wade Hampton@Bluffton
Beaufort@Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Crestwood@Colleton County
May River@Thomson
3A
Battery Creek@Ridgeland-HardeevilleMonday
1A
Military-Magnet@Whale Branch
SCISA
Orangeburg Prep@Hilton Head Christian
Thomas Heyward@Hilton Head Prep
St. John’s Christian Academy@Bethesda Academy
Northwood Academy@Beaufort Academy
Colleton Prep@Dorchester Academy

This story will be updated throughout the night as final scores begin rolling in.

