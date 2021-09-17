PREVIEW: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Windsor Forest at Beach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will crown the unofficial Savannah City Champions as the Windsor Forest Knights take on the Beach Bulldogs.
The Knights (1-1) took home the unofficial title last season and hope to extend their reign tonight. The Bulldogs (0-1) have been riddled with COVID mishaps this season, having all three games rescheduled due to rising infections.
Windsor Forest is also dealing with a two-week break due to a COVID-19. Join WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Bureau Chief Andrew Davis for play-by-play coverage at 7:30 p.m. on the regular WSAV channel.
See a full list below of matchups around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
|GEORGIA
|FINAL SCORES
|6A
|Bradwell Institute
|@
|Appling County
|Brunswick
|@
|Islands
|41 — 6
|Effingham County
|@
|Howard
|Coffee
|@
|Glynn Academy
|Richmond Hill
|@
|Northside
|Liberty County
|@
|Statesboro
|5A
|Ware County
|@
|Bainbridge
|Wayne County
|@
|Benedictine
|7 — 51
|4A
|Jenkins
|@
|Hilton Head
|Saturday
|3A
|Frederica Academy
|@ Brantley County
|Long County
|@
|Jeff Davis
|Pierce County
|@
|Clinch County
|Tattnall County
|@
|Bacon County
|Beach
|@
|Windsor Forest
|Groves
|@
|Savannah
|Southeast Bulloch
|@
|Grovetown
|2A
|Dublin
|@
|Swainsboro
|Pelham
|@
|Toombs County
|Vidalia
|@
|Richmond Academy
|1A-Public
|Bryan County
|McIntosh County Academy
|Jenkins County
|@
|Claxton
|Screven County
|@
|Emanuel County Institute
|Metter
|@
|Portal
|1A-Private
|Calvary Day
|@
|First Presbyterian
|Deerfield-Windsor
|@
|Savannah Christian
|Tattnall Square Academy
|@
|Savannah Country Day
|GISA
|John Milledge Academy
|@
|Bulloch Academy
|Memorial Day
|@
|John Paul II
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|4A
|Wade Hampton
|@
|Bluffton
|Beaufort
|@
|Oceanside Collegiate Academy
|Crestwood
|@
|Colleton County
|May River
|@
|Thomson
|3A
|Battery Creek
|@
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville
|Monday
|1A
|Military-Magnet
|@
|Whale Branch
|SCISA
|Orangeburg Prep
|@
|Hilton Head Christian
|Thomas Heyward
|@
|Hilton Head Prep
|St. John’s Christian Academy
|@
|Bethesda Academy
|Northwood Academy
|@
|Beaufort Academy
|Colleton Prep
|@
|Dorchester Academy
This story will be updated throughout the night as final scores begin rolling in.