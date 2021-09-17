PREVIEW: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Windsor Forest at Beach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will crown the unofficial Savannah City Champions as the Windsor Forest Knights take on the Beach Bulldogs.

The Knights (1-1) took home the unofficial title last season and hope to extend their reign tonight. The Bulldogs (0-1) have been riddled with COVID mishaps this season, having all three games rescheduled due to rising infections.

Windsor Forest is also dealing with a two-week break due to a COVID-19. Join WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry Bureau Chief Andrew Davis for play-by-play coverage at 7:30 p.m. on the regular WSAV channel.

See a full list below of matchups around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GEORGIA FINAL SCORES 6A Bradwell Institute @ Appling County Brunswick @ Islands 41 — 6 Effingham County @ Howard Coffee @ Glynn Academy Richmond Hill @ Northside Liberty County @ Statesboro 5A Ware County @ Bainbridge Wayne County @ Benedictine 7 — 51 4A Jenkins @ Hilton Head Saturday 3A Frederica Academy @ Brantley County Long County @ Jeff Davis Pierce County @ Clinch County Tattnall County @ Bacon County Beach @ Windsor Forest Groves @ Savannah Southeast Bulloch @ Grovetown 2A Dublin @ Swainsboro Pelham @ Toombs County Vidalia @ Richmond Academy 1A-Public Bryan County McIntosh County Academy Jenkins County @ Claxton Screven County @ Emanuel County Institute Metter @ Portal 1A-Private Calvary Day @ First Presbyterian Deerfield-Windsor @ Savannah Christian Tattnall Square Academy @ Savannah Country Day GISA John Milledge Academy @ Bulloch Academy Memorial Day @ John Paul II SOUTH CAROLINA 4A Wade Hampton @ Bluffton Beaufort @ Oceanside Collegiate Academy Crestwood @ Colleton County May River @ Thomson 3A Battery Creek @ Ridgeland-Hardeeville Monday 1A Military-Magnet @ Whale Branch SCISA Orangeburg Prep @ Hilton Head Christian Thomas Heyward @ Hilton Head Prep St. John’s Christian Academy @ Bethesda Academy Northwood Academy @ Beaufort Academy Colleton Prep @ Dorchester Academy

This story will be updated throughout the night as final scores begin rolling in.