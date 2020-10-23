LIVE SOON: Bethesda Academy vs. Thomas Heyward

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Friday Night Blitz is back with Week 8!
This week, WSAV’s Game of the Week is Bethesda Academy vs. Thomas Heyward. Watch LIVE above, or right here, at 7:30 p.m.
Check back later tonight for scores and highlights from all the below games in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.
- Statesboro @ Brunswick
- Richmond Hill @ Effingham County
- Glynn Academy @ South Effingham
- Coffee @ Ware County
- Wayne County @ Veterans
- Islands @ Beach
- Jenkins 40 – Groves 6
- New Hampstead @ Savannah
- Long County @ Appling County
- Pierce County @ Brantley County
- Tattnall County @ Screven County
- Johnson @ Windsor Forest
- Bacon County @ Toombs County
- Jeff Davis @ Vidalia
- Bulloch Academy @ Trinity
- Memorial Day @ Frederica Academy
- St. Andrew’s @ Pinewood
- Colleton County @ Beaufort
- James Island 28 – Bluffton 0
- North Charleston @ Battery Creek
- Charleston Math 0 – Whale Branch 69
- Hilton Head Christian @ Beaufort Academy
- John Paul II @ Hilton Head Prep
- Bethesda Academy @ Thomas Heyward