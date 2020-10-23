Blitz Banner

LIVE SOON: Bethesda Academy vs. Thomas Heyward

Friday Night Blitz

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Friday Night Blitz is back with Week 8!

This week, WSAV’s Game of the Week is Bethesda Academy vs. Thomas Heyward. Watch LIVE above, or right here, at 7:30 p.m.

Check back later tonight for scores and highlights from all the below games in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

  • Statesboro @ Brunswick
  • Richmond Hill @ Effingham County
  • Glynn Academy @ South Effingham
  • Coffee @ Ware County
  • Wayne County @ Veterans
  • Islands @ Beach
  • Jenkins 40 – Groves 6
  • New Hampstead @ Savannah
  • Long County @ Appling County
  • Pierce County @ Brantley County
  • Tattnall County @ Screven County
  • Johnson @ Windsor Forest
  • Bacon County @ Toombs County
  • Jeff Davis @ Vidalia
  • Bulloch Academy @ Trinity
  • Memorial Day @ Frederica Academy
  • St. Andrew’s @ Pinewood
  • Colleton County @ Beaufort
  • James Island 28 – Bluffton 0
  • North Charleston @ Battery Creek
  • Charleston Math 0 – Whale Branch 69
  • Hilton Head Christian @ Beaufort Academy
  • John Paul II @ Hilton Head Prep
  • Bethesda Academy @ Thomas Heyward

