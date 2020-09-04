High school football returns; catch ECI vs. Savannah Christian LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After many months without high school sports, football returns to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry tonight.

WSAV Blitz is thrilled to bring you ECI at Savannah Christian live, starting at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or right here online.

COVID-19 has, of course, had an impact on the season ahead. Some schools have ruled out athletics for students learning from home. Meanwhile, Statesboro High School canceled its opener against Wayne County.

But with safety measures in place, the 2020 fall season is here. Take a look at some of the other games we’re keeping tabs on tonight: