High school football returns; catch ECI vs. Savannah Christian LIVE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After many months without high school sports, football returns to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry tonight.
WSAV Blitz is thrilled to bring you ECI at Savannah Christian live, starting at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or right here online.
COVID-19 has, of course, had an impact on the season ahead. Some schools have ruled out athletics for students learning from home. Meanwhile, Statesboro High School canceled its opener against Wayne County.
But with safety measures in place, the 2020 fall season is here. Take a look at some of the other games we’re keeping tabs on tonight:
- Brunswick at Pierce County
- Grovetown at Effingham County
- McIntosh County Academy at Glynn Academy
- Richmond Hill at Camden County
- Hart County at Wayne County
- Burke County at Benedictine
- Berrien at Long County
- Claxton at Tattnall County
- Screven County at Southeast Bulloch
- Atkinson County at Bacon County
- Jeff Davis at Lincoln County
- Metter at Swainsboro
- Butler at Bryan County
- ECI at Savannah Christian
- Calvary at Prince Avenue Christian
- John Paul II at St. Andrew’s
- Bethesda at Beaufort Academy
- Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy