FULL GAME: Ware County stays perfect, takes down Benedictine at home

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – In a battle of unbeaten Georgia powerhouses, the quarterback Thomas Castellanos and the Ware County Gators took down Benedictine 43-21.

