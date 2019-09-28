FULL GAME: Richmond Hill vs. Liberty County

This week’s WSAV live Game of the Week featured Richmond Hill High School and Liberty County High School.
Relive all the moments and post-game interviews with the winning team here.
For more on Week 5 final scores and highlights, visit here.
by: WSAV StaffPosted: / Updated:
This week’s WSAV live Game of the Week featured Richmond Hill High School and Liberty County High School.
Relive all the moments and post-game interviews with the winning team here.
For more on Week 5 final scores and highlights, visit here.