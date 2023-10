JESUP, Ga (WSAV)- Friday Night Blitz has made it to week 10, and this week’s game was one for the books.

The No. 10 ranked team in the state, Wayne County, hosted the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAAA Benedictine Friday night.

Watch the full game below to see which high-ranked team came out on top.

Benedictine was able to secure the win against Wayne County while on the road, with the final score of 38-21.