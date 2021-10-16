FULL GAME: May River at Beaufort: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — In case you missed the live broadcast of this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. It was a back and forth battle between two teams eyeing the driver’s seat of the Class 4A, Region 7.

The May River Sharks came out on top, carving out a 24-21 win over the Beaufort Eagles. Watch the full game in the two video players in this story.

As rivalry week kicked off across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry it was hard to pay attention to all the scores and highlights. Don’t worry the WSAV Blitz team has you covered with all the highlights, game recaps and scores from Week 9.