FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Windsor Forest at Southeast Bulloch

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you missed Friday’s live broadcast of this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, no worries. You can watch the full game between the Windsor Forest Knights and Southeast Bulloch Yellowjackets in the video player above.

The Southeast Bulloch Yellowjackets took care of business Friday night, laying a 34-6 beatdown on the Windsor Forest Knights.

The Yellowjackets improved to 8-1, while the Knights dropped to 4-4 on this year’s campaign. The Yellowjackets’ win tonight gets them one step closer to claiming a regional championship.

Next Friday night WSAV Blitz will be live from Appling County as they take on Pierce County.