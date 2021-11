APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week featured one of Georgia’s best rivalries.

Pierce County High School is trying to repeat as Class AAA state champions this year. But before they do, the Bears had to compete in a region championship against the Appling County High School Pirates.

Spoiler alert, The Bears took care of business in a 20-0 shutout of The Pirates. The full game is uploaded in the two video players above.