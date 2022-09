SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz between The New Hampstead Phoenix and Richmond Hill Wildcats was one to remember. The Wildcats came out on top 28-27 in overtime.

The Cats forced OT after their kicker nailed a 44-yard-field with 3 seconds left. Tonight’s matchup was the first ever for both teams.

With this win, Richmond Hill now has their heads above .500, sitting at 3-2. New Hampstead’s hopes of an undefeated season are now shattered as the ball club dropped to 4-1.