FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Metter at Savannah Country Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — No need to worry if you missed the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week because WSAV News 3 has you covered.

Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis were live at Savannah Country Day to provide play-by-play coverage of the matchup between the two unbeaten teams. The Metter Tigers brought the heat with them to the Hostess City as they took on the Savannah Country Day Hornets.

The Tigers took control of the first half but a late score by the Hornets cut the deficit to one possession. However, the Tigers dominated the second half winning 40-10.

