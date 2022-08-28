HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Catch this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between the Liberty County Panthers and the Bradwell Institute Tigers.

Bradwell holds a thirteen to ten all-time advantage in this rivalry but, Liberty has won nine of the last ten games in the series.

Whenever you get two teams that play in the same town, there’s a level of familiarity with the opponent. Even though these kids were competitors, they grew up together, often played on the same pop warner teams and went to each other’s birthday parties as kids. All that personal history came into that game with them.

For a newcomer like Bradwell coach Deshon Brock, it can be intense.

