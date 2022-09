SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The John Paul II Golden Warriors laid a 42-7 smackdown on the Memorial Day Matadors in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

The Golden Warriors now sit at 2-1, steering their season in the right direction. The Matadors drop to 1-2 on the season.

Watch the first half of the game in the video player above and the second half in the video player below.