FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Brunswick at McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In week two, Friday Night Blitz brought viewers to Darien to showcase Brunswick vs McIntosh County.
The Brunswick Pirates dominated the McIntosh County Buccaneers in a 42-0 shutout. Watch the full game in the video player.
by: Joseph LeonardPosted: / Updated:
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In week two, Friday Night Blitz brought viewers to Darien to showcase Brunswick vs McIntosh County.
The Brunswick Pirates dominated the McIntosh County Buccaneers in a 42-0 shutout. Watch the full game in the video player.