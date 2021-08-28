FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Brunswick at McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ida officially reached hurricane strength Friday afternoon and is expected to continue intensifying before approaching the northern Gulf Coast of the United States this weekend – potentially on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Ida is steadily strengthening this morning with sustained winds at 100 mph with wind gusts over 105 mph as of 2 pm Saturday making it a category 2 hurricane. Overnight as Ida moved away from Cuba, some land interaction and dry air has kept Ida at category 1 hurricane strength. Now over the Gulf of Mexico, there is really nothing in its way from rapidly intensifying in to a major hurricane before landfall.