HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Watch the full Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Beaufort at Hilton Head High School.

Two heavyweights went back and forth in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week in a battle of the Lowcountry vs. the Lowcountry, with Beaufort topping Hilton Head 20-17.

Watch the first half in the game above and the second half of the game in the video player below.