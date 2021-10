RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — If you missed Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Richmond Hill Wildcats bounced back with a 28-6 rout of the Effingham County Rebels.

The Wildcats improved to 2-4 on the season, while The Rebels dropped to 3-2.

Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and WSAV Lowcountry Reporter Andrew Davis were live from Richmond Hill, providing play-by-play coverage. Watch the full game in the two video players above.