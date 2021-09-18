FULL GAME: 2021 Week 5 Game of the Week: Winsor Forest at Beach

Friday Night Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you weren’t able to catch this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Windsor Forest Knights took on the Beach Bulldogs in a battle for the unofficial Savannah City Championship.

The Knights took it to the Bulldogs in a 27-6 rout, improving to 2-1 on the season. The dogs dropped to 0-2 on a season that has been riddled with COVID-19 cancellations.

Watch the first half in the video player above and the second half in the video player below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blitz Border Bowl

More Blitz Border Bowl

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories