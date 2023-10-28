SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV)- The week 11 game of the week took New 3 to the Lowcountry with a face-off between Bamberg – Ehrhardt at Whale Branch.

Both teams are perfect in region play at 3-0. Overall, Whale Branch was 7-0, while Bamberg-Ehrhardt, came in at 8-1 overall.

Watch the full Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week below to see will Whale Branch keep their winning streak or if will Bamberg- Ehrhardt walk away with the win.

Bamberg- Ehrhardt was able to end Whale Branch’s undefeated streak for the 2023 football season on Friday night.