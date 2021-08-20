Friday Night Blitz: Week one scores and highlights, Beaufort tops Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
In the first week of Friday Night Blitz, the Beaufort High School Eagles beat the Richmond Hill Wildcats 28-8. Watch highlights from week one in the video player above.
Listed below scores from around the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
- Bluffton 7 — South Florence 49
- Butler 38 — Bryan County 12
- Jeff Davis 41 — Rutland 0
- Savannah Christian 21 — ECI 28
- Bacon County 34 — Atkinson County 13
- Prince Ave Christian 13 — Calvary Day 21
- Long County 6 — Berrien 34
- Tatnall County 41 — Claxton 6
- Richmond Hill 6 — Beaufort 21
- Jenkins 51 — Groves 0
- New Hampstead 41 — Windsor Forest 12
- Westside 33 — Bradwell Institute 10
- Toombs County 0 — Dodge County 39
- Pierce County 13 — Brunswick 20
- Ware County 52 — Cook 7
- Glynn Academy 14 — McIntosh County Academy 14
- Hilton Head Christian 54 — Kings Academy 23
- Bulloch Academy 14 — Country Day 34
- Southeast Bulloch — Screven County
- Liberty County 6 — Baldwin 41
- Pinewood Christian 56 — RTCA 8
- Monroe 42 — Appling County 6
There are a few teams that have postponed or canceled Week 1 games due to COVID-19 cases.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Estill was the latest game tabled due to the virus.