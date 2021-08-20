Friday Night Blitz: Week one scores and highlights, Beaufort tops Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

In the first week of Friday Night Blitz, the Beaufort High School Eagles beat the Richmond Hill Wildcats 28-8. Watch highlights from week one in the video player above.

Listed below scores from around the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Bluffton 7 — South Florence 49

Butler 38 — Bryan County 12

Jeff Davis 41 — Rutland 0

Savannah Christian 21 — ECI 28

Bacon County 34 — Atkinson County 13

Prince Ave Christian 13 — Calvary Day 21

Long County 6 — Berrien 34

Tatnall County 41 — Claxton 6

Richmond Hill 6 — Beaufort 21

Jenkins 51 — Groves 0

New Hampstead 41 — Windsor Forest 12

Westside 33 — Bradwell Institute 10

Toombs County 0 — Dodge County 39

Pierce County 13 — Brunswick 20

Ware County 52 — Cook 7

Glynn Academy 14 — McIntosh County Academy 14

Hilton Head Christian 54 — Kings Academy 23

Bulloch Academy 14 — Country Day 34

Southeast Bulloch — Screven County

Liberty County 6 — Baldwin 41

Pinewood Christian 56 — RTCA 8

Monroe 42 — Appling County 6

There are a few teams that have postponed or canceled Week 1 games due to COVID-19 cases.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Estill was the latest game tabled due to the virus.